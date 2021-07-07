Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bodycote from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

BYPLF stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

