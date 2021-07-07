Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ERIC. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

ERIC stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

