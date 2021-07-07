KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC raised KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

