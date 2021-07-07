EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $83.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 837.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.