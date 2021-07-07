Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

METC opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $249.56 million, a P/E ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

