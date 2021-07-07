Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MUR. Truist boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

