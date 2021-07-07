LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) vs. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Head to Head Analysis

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America 80.47% -29.59% -27.76% Upstart N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for LM Funding America and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 0 4 4 0 2.50

Upstart has a consensus target price of $103.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.75%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.26 million 18.35 -$4.04 million N/A N/A Upstart $233.42 million 39.54 $5.98 million N/A N/A

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Summary

Upstart beats LM Funding America on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. In addition, the company provides medical insurance products for international travelers. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

