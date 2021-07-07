FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barratt Developments plc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Barratt Developments in a report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $19.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

