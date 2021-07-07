Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

ATBPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of ATBPF opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

