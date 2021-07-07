MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MVIS opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.30 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at $5,042,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at $2,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

