Esken (LON:ESKN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.10 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.10 ($0.30). Approximately 1,717,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,966,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.70 ($0.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Esken Company Profile (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

