Esken (LON:ESKN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.10 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.10 ($0.30). Approximately 1,717,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,966,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.70 ($0.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Esken alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.