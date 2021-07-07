Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Aperam stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $2.5681 per share. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

