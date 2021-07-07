Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €256.87 ($302.20).

VOW3 stock opened at €203.00 ($238.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €220.61.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

