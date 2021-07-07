NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NPTN opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $134,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,365 shares of company stock worth $1,617,870. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

