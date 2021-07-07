Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.84. Approximately 127,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 77,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.28.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.84 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$165.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.15%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.