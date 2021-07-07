GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Short Interest Update

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 540,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCP. TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

