Short Interest in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Increases By 18.1%

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NXGN opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 541,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 104,454 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

