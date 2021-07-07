KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

