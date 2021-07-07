Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €108.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KBX. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.92 ($123.43).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €92.30 ($108.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €88.66 ($104.31) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The business’s fifty day moving average is €103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

