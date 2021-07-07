Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €205.64 ($241.93).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €138.20 ($162.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €159.05. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

