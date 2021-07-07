Vislink Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 44,932 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,119% compared to the average daily volume of 3,685 call options.

In other news, CEO Carleton M. Miller acquired 17,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,451.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,451.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VISL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies by 357.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 145,991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

VISL opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61. Vislink Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact HD solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions.

