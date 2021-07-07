Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.03) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCT. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

ARCT opened at $34.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $900.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,302,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 117.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.