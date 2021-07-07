Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 55.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 761.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 857,243 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 205.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 830,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

