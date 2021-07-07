Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $133.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $117.87 on Monday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,657,689. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

