Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

