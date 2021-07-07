Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $24.87 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $236.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

