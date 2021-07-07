Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Hold

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FC. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of FC opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

