Interra Copper (CNSX:IMCX) Receives Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Interra Copper (CNSX:IMCX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $0.42 target price on the stock.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

