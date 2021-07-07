Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 777.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 740,841 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 526,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,207 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $5,623,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAC opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.