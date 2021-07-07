Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $887.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Shopify reported sales of $714.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,432.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,538.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,275.19. Shopify has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,552.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.54, a P/E/G ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

