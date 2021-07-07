Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report sales of $8.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the lowest is $4.15 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $51.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%.

PIRS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $230.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.16. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 172,852 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 128,183 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

