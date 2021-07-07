FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.05.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

