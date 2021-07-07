Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,278,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.9 days.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

