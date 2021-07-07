Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,278,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.9 days.
Shares of Glencore stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.
About Glencore
