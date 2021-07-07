Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Expands By 18.5%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

DADA opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -14.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

