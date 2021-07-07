MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 258,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,836,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

Shares of MDCA opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $460.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12. MDC Partners has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.