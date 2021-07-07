Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

