Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $19.56 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

