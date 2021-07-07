Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRKN opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.