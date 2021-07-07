First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.01 and last traded at $42.28. Approximately 13,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 22,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13.

