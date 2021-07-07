Contrasting Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) & Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Group 1 Automotive and Renren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 0 1 6 0 2.86 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $173.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than Renren.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and Renren’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $10.85 billion 0.25 $286.50 million $18.06 8.29 Renren $18.11 million 15.31 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 3.20% 28.78% 8.06% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats Renren on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil. As of March 16, 2021, the company owned and operated 184 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 49 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

