Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) versus CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Financial Survey

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

40.2% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 11.89 $990,000.00 $1.23 15.39 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $11.34 million 7.40 -$306.07 million $0.52 11.83

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 6.73% 0.14% 0.08% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -359.28% -257.79% -40.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alpine Income Property Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.22%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

