Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

