TD Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by TD Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$135.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at $93.05 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $69.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.85.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

