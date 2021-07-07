CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTO. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $56.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 38.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

