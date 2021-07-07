Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.05 ($55.35).

Several research firms recently issued reports on FPE. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

FPE opened at €32.65 ($38.41) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €34.41. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

