Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.27 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $365,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,166 shares of company stock worth $1,454,348 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 705.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.