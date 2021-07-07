Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

AVB opened at $213.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 741.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

