FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Westpac Banking in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WBK. Macquarie lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.65%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.