FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Westpac Banking in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WBK. Macquarie lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.65%.
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.
