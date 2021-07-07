Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Methanex Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.99.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$61.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.17.

Shares of MX opened at C$41.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -31.24. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$24.31 and a 1 year high of C$62.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -14.32%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

