Urban Edge Properties to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.